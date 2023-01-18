Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, January 18, 2023

General Staff: Ukraine strikes 2 Russian control centers over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 18, 2023 8:10 am
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 18 that Ukraine's military hit two Russian control centers, five temporary bases of Russian troops, an ammunition depot, an electronic warfare (EW) system, and a radar station. 

Ukraine’s army also downed a Russian Su-25 aircraft.

The General Staff added that the Ukrainian military repelled Russian attacks near nine settlements over the past day, including Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Sil, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Marinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast.

According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian army launched six missiles, 14 airstrikes, and 95 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

