Friday, January 20, 2023

General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 16 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 20, 2023 8:12 am
Over the past day, Ukrainian military repelled Russian attacks near Novoselivske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, Verkhnokamianske, Krasnopolivka, Soledar, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Dyliivka, Vodiane, Mar’inka, Pobieda, and Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast, and Mala Tokmachka and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported. 

Ukraine's army targeted six control points, eight temporary bases of Russian troops, and an ammunition depot, the General Staff added.

The Ukrainian military also destroyed three Lancet-3 drones.

According to the General Staff, the Russian army launched nine missiles, 23 airstrikes, and over 80 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.

