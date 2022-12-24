Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 14 settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk oblasts.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 14, 2022 7:55 am
Share

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks near Hrianykivka in Kharkiv Oblast, Novoselivske, Chervonopopivka, Serebrianske, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, Nevelske, Marinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 14. 

Ukraine’s military also hit two Russian control points and four Russian concentrations of military equipment and personnel.

According to the General Staff, Russia’s army launched 11 missiles, one airstrike, and over 60 MLRS attacks against Ukraine over the same period.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK