Thursday, March 16, 2023

General Staff: Ukraine repels more than 85 Russian attacks over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 1, 2023 7:00 am
According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Ukraine repelled over 85 Russian assaults in the direction of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast as well as Lyman, Bakhmut, Adviika, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

General Staff said Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 11 strikes on temporary Russian bases. 

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces struck nine temporary bases of Russian troops and an area with high concentrations of Russian equipment. They also hit two Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, electronic warfare (EW) system, and an ammunition depot, the General Staff added.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has launched two missiles and 12 airstrikes, including two Shahed-136 drones. According to General Staff, Ukrainian forces intercepted these drones.

Russia also reportedly launched 68 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems.

