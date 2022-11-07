Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
General Staff: Ukraine repels attacks near 8 settlements over past day

November 7, 2022 11:11 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military has repelled Russian offensive operations near eight settlements in the eastern Donbas, according to the General Staff.

Russia has attempted to advance toward seven settlements in Donetsk Oblast (Yampil, Andriivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pavlivka, Vodiane, and Novomykhailivka) and the recently liberated town of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, according to the report.

Ukraine's General Staff said it had launched a strike against a Russian battalion based in Moscow-held Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast, killing more than 30 military personnel and wounding up to 15.

