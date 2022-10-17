Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
General Staff: Russian forces conduct 19 missile strikes, airstrikes across Ukraine on Oct. 8

October 8, 2022 6:49 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Russian troops had shelled Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy oblasts with artillery. 

According to the report, Ukraine’s forces repelled Russian attacks near Bilohorivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Maiorsk, Krasnohorivks, and Terny.

Ukrainian Air Force conducted seven strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two Russian ammunition depots, the military said.

