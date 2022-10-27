Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
General Staff: Russia launches 18 airstrikes against Ukraine over past 24 hours

October 27, 2022 7:55 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Oct. 27 that Russian forces have also launched four missile strikes and 56 attacks with MLRS.

Ukraine’s military also repelled Russian attacks near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Bakhmut, Ivanhrad, Soledar, Maiorsk, Krasnohorivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast.

