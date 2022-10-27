General Staff: Russia launches 18 airstrikes against Ukraine over past 24 hours
October 27, 2022 7:55 am
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Oct. 27 that Russian forces have also launched four missile strikes and 56 attacks with MLRS.
Ukraine’s military also repelled Russian attacks near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Bakhmut, Ivanhrad, Soledar, Maiorsk, Krasnohorivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast.
