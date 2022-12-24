General Staff: Russia has lost 96,590 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
December 15, 2022 11:14 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Dec. 15 that Russia had also lost 2,975 tanks, 5,946 armored fighting vehicles, 4,563 vehicles and fuel tanks,1,943 artillery systems, 406 multiple launch rocket systems, 211 air defense systems, 281 airplanes, 264 helicopters, 1,644 drones, and 16 boats.
