General Staff: Russia has lost 87,900 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 28 that Russia had also lost 2,908 tanks, 5,861 armored fighting vehicles, 4,416 vehicles and fuel tanks,1,899 artillery systems, 395 multiple launch rocket systems, 209 air defense systems, 278 airplanes, 261 helicopters, 1,555 drones, and 16 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Nov. 28, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.