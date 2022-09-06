General Staff: Russia has lost 50,150 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
September 6, 2022 9:29 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 6 that Russia has also lost 2,077 tanks, 4,484 armored fighting vehicles, 3,305 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,179 artillery systems, 296 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, 156 air defense systems, 207 helicopters, 236 airplanes, 876 drones, and 15 boats.
