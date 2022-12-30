Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Friday, December 30, 2022

General Staff: Large group of Russian soldiers killed near occupied Donetsk amid continued assault on region

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 30, 2022 7:38 pm
Ukrainian forces killed and wounded up to 10 Russian troops, destroyed two vehicles and damaged three more near the occupied city of Donetsk, according to the Ukrainian General Staff's evening briefing.

Intense fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast, as Russian forces continue to assault the city of Bakhmut and the area around Lyman, while strengthening their tactical positions near Avdiivka as well as Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast. 

A dozen towns near Bakhmut have been damaged by recent shelling, according to the report. Russian forces are also continuing to hit the southern city of Kherson with multiple rocket launchers, aircraft and kamikaze drones.

In the weeks following the liberation of Kherson in November, Russia has intensified its attacks on the frontline in Donbas, in particular around Bakhmut, where it has made small incremental gains supported by mass artillery bombardment.


