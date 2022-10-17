Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 23 that the country's Air Force targeted six positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, and downed a Mi-8 helicopter and nine drones. According to Ukraine's information, Russian occupation forces have failed to fulfill mobilization quotas: between Sept. 18 and 20, representatives of a private Russian company unsuccessfully tried to recruit prisoners in Luhansk city jail while Russian-installed authorities of Crimea announced that the majority of reservists are to be recruited from private security employees who have military experience. In Sevastopol, some firms have already been instructed to prepare lists of all eligible employees.