Foreign Affairs Ministry: Ukraine to only sign grain deal that ensures safety of southern regions
This item is part of our running news digest
July 22, 2022 2:58 am
Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko told Novoe Vremya news agency that Ukraine will only support decisions that ensure the safety of Ukraine’s southern regions, strong military positions in the Black Sea, and the safe export of Ukrainian products to global markets. Negotiations to free up grain exports currently blocked by Russian aggression are set to take place on July 22.