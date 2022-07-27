Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 22, 2022 2:58 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko told Novoe Vremya news agency that Ukraine will only support decisions that ensure the safety of Ukraine’s southern regions, strong military positions in the Black Sea, and the safe export of Ukrainian products to global markets. Negotiations to free up grain exports currently blocked by Russian aggression are set to take place on July 22.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
