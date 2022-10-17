Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalForbes: New Russian 3rd Army Corps lasts only few days in Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 18, 2022 5:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

On paper, Russia’s newly-created military unit is a powerful force, with 10,000 troops and hundreds of T-80 and T-90 tanks and other vehicles. Forbes writes that after the 3rd Army Corps rushed to Kharkiv Oblast last week, “the corps just melted away” due to the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok