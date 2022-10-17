Forbes: New Russian 3rd Army Corps lasts only few days in Ukraine.
September 18, 2022 5:11 pm
On paper, Russia’s newly-created military unit is a powerful force, with 10,000 troops and hundreds of T-80 and T-90 tanks and other vehicles. Forbes writes that after the 3rd Army Corps rushed to Kharkiv Oblast last week, “the corps just melted away” due to the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
