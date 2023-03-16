Explosions heard in Mariupol
February 22, 2023 2:02 am
Eleven explosions were heard in Russian-occupied Mariupol on the evening of Feb. 21, Mariupol City Council reported.
The first explosion was reportedly heard at around 10:30 p.m.
Preliminary information indicates that Mariupol’s Zhovtnevyi and Kalmiuskyi districts were likely hit, according to the city council.
The impact of the explosions is currently being verified.
Share our dream.
Support our reporting
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief