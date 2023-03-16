Explosions heard in Mariupol

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Eleven explosions were heard in Russian-occupied Mariupol on the evening of Feb. 21, Mariupol City Council reported.

The first explosion was reportedly heard at around 10:30 p.m.

Preliminary information indicates that Mariupol’s Zhovtnevyi and Kalmiuskyi districts were likely hit, according to the city council.

The impact of the explosions is currently being verified.