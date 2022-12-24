European Commission sends 66 million euros for Ukrainian schools’ restoration

The European Commission has disbursed 66 million euros for the reconstruction of schools affected by Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine, according to the Commission’s Deputy Head of the General Directorate for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Katarina Mathernova.

The funds have been transferred directly to Ukraine in the form of budget support as part of the assistance package worth 100 million euros, signed by the European Commission and the Ukrainian government on Dec. 16.

The remaining 34 million euros will be supplied through the United Nations and spent on conducting repair works in Ukrainian schools as well as providing equipment for training rooms and bomb shelters, the EU delegation in Ukraine wrote.

Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine has destroyed or damaged more than 2,800 educational institutions in the country, Education Minister Serhii Shkarlet said on Dec. 9.

