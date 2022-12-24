European Commission President: EU to send 900 generators to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive 900 generators for powering critical infrastructure as well as millions of energy-saving bulbs from the EU, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

She also said that “the EU is working to increase electricity flows between Ukraine, Romania, and the rest of Europe.”

The German embassy in Ukraine announced on earlier on Dec. 10 that Germany would provide Ukraine with 470 electric generators of different power classes worth 19.5 million euros and said that 150 generators were already in Ukraine.

France also reportedly sent 100 power generators to help Ukraine to get through the winter amid constant electricity cut-offs.

Russia has repeatedly attacked critical infrastructure across Ukraine with missiles and drones since early October, killing dozens of people and causing power outages. In its latest large-scale attack on energy facilities, Russia launched 76 cruise missiles, 60 of which were downed.

Moscow admits that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.