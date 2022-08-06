Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEU condemns Russia's military activity near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 6, 2022 3:54 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
European Union's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell called for Russian forces to open access to the plant to the International Atomic Energy Agency. Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom said that there is "a serious risk" to the plant after Russia used anti-aircraft missiles on-site, evoking fire hazards and safety violations.

