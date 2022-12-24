Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Emergency service: Russian forces shell rescuers delivering water in embattled Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 11, 2022 6:45 pm
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said that Russian troops opened artillery fire at rescuers delivering water in embattled Bakhmut on Dec. 11

Bakhmut is a city in eastern Donetsk Oblast which has been the epicenter of the heaviest hostilities of Russia's war in the past months.

No casualties were reported following the shelling, but the State Emergency Service's vehicle was damaged, according to the report.

Bakhmut became the center of a key battle in the east of Ukraine in August. It is located on the main road to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk – the main cities north of Donetsk Oblast that Russian forces aim to capture.

According to Eastern Military Command spokesman Serhiy Cherevaty, Russia is losing from 50 to 100 soldiers each day in the battle of Bakhmut, and about as many Russian soldiers get wounded in action near the city daily.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 9 that Russian forces "have effectively destroyed Bakhmut."

