Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalEconomy Ministry: Ukraine’s GDP has dropped by 30% in 9 months

This item is part of our running news digest

October 8, 2022 7:46 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Economy Ministry notes that Russia’s full-scale war and the weather, which has been rainy and thus slowed harvest in some regions, are critical reasons for the decrease in the first three quarters of 2022.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok