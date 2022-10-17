Economy Ministry: Ukraine’s GDP has dropped by 30% in 9 months
The Economy Ministry notes that Russia’s full-scale war and the weather, which has been rainy and thus slowed harvest in some regions, are critical reasons for the decrease in the first three quarters of 2022.
