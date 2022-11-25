Support us
Friday, November 25, 2022

DTEK: Electricity for Kyiv residents to be reduced to 2-3 hours daily until power fully restored

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 25, 2022 12:03 am
Dmytro Saharuk, the executive director of Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK, said on Nov. 24 that the city’s critical infrastructure has been restored. Saharuk said electricity has been restored to around 30% of the city’s residents. DTEK will reportedly revert back to scheduled power outages once the system is stabilized.

