Director-General: Shell hit Red Cross base in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, on Aug. 29.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 2, 2022 1:06 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Director-General Robert Mardini said on Sept. 2 that the shell had damaged the building, but no injuries were reported.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.