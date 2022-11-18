Death toll from Russian attack on Vilniansk rises to 10

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Russia’s Nov.17 strike at a residential building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast’s Vilniansk town killed ten people, including two children, 11 and 17 years old, General Prosecutor’s Office reported.

The rescue operation is ongoing, according to Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

On Nov. 17, Russian troops fired 18 cruise missiles and six drones at Ukraine during the morning, Yury Ihnat, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, said.

Russia hit infrastructure sites in Dnipro, injuring 23 people, and Kharkiv Oblast, wounding three, according to the oblasts’ governors Valentyn Reznichenko and Oleh Syniehubov.

Russian forces also struck a logistics facility in Odesa, damaging buildings nearby and injuring one person, Nataliia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command, reported.