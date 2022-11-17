Governor: Russian troops strike Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 3.
November 17, 2022 12:27 pm
Rusian forces launched a missile attack on the region's Izium district on the morning of Nov. 17, hitting a critical infrastructure facility, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
Three employees of the facility were wounded, according to Syniehubov.
