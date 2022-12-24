CNN: US considers Ukraine’s request for cluster munitions

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is weighing Ukraine’s request for cluster munitions, CNN reported, citing U.S. and Ukrainian officials.

While the U.S. has not reportedly rejected the request outright, CNN said that the proposal has “not yet received significant consideration” due to restrictions by Congress on the transfer of cluster munitions.

CNN notes that cluster munitions could address Ukraine’s need for more ammunition and address Russia’s “numerical superiority in artillery.”

According to Human Rights Watch, Ukraine and Russia have both used cluster munitions since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, but Russia has used them more extensively and against the civilian population.