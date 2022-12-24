Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

CNN: US considers Ukraine’s request for cluster munitions

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 8, 2022 2:26 pm
U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is weighing Ukraine’s request for cluster munitions, CNN reported, citing U.S. and Ukrainian officials. 

While the U.S. has not reportedly rejected the request outright, CNN said that the proposal has “not yet received significant consideration” due to restrictions by Congress on the transfer of cluster munitions. 

CNN notes that cluster munitions could address Ukraine’s need for more ammunition and address Russia’s “numerical superiority in artillery.” 

According to Human Rights Watch, Ukraine and Russia have both used cluster munitions since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, but Russia has used them more extensively and against the civilian population.

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

