externalCNN: UN announces fact finding team for Olenivka

This item is part of our running news digest

August 23, 2022 4:02 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to CNN, the fact finding team is assembled, but “it’s going nowhere” because the UN does not consider the situation around Olenivka to be safe and it is waiting for “proper assurances.” On Aug. 22, the UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced more members to the UN panel that would establish facts on the Olenivka prison attack and report back to the UN secretary general. 

