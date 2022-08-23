CNN: UN announces fact finding team for Olenivka
August 23, 2022 4:02 am
According to CNN, the fact finding team is assembled, but “it’s going nowhere” because the UN does not consider the situation around Olenivka to be safe and it is waiting for “proper assurances.” On Aug. 22, the UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced more members to the UN panel that would establish facts on the Olenivka prison attack and report back to the UN secretary general.