During a bilateral meeting in Montreal with German Chancellor Olaf Sholz, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country will explore ways to export liquified natural gas (LNG) to Europe if there is a “business case” to do so, since it would be a multibillion dollar project to transport gas over a vast distance within Canada to an unbuilt LNG terminal on its east coast. Both leaders also said that they will prioritize developing and exporting cleaner energy sources, such as green hydrogen.