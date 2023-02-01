Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Bulgarian parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainian people

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 1, 2023 7:13 pm
The Bulgarian Parliament adopted a resolution on Feb. 1 recognizing Holodomor, the man-made famine of Ukrainians ordered by the Soviet authorities in 1932-1933, as genocide against the Ukrainian people.

The document was approved by 134 votes in favor, while 26 lawmakers voted against it, and none abstained.

Any “denial, justification and trivializing of this genocide shall be regarded as an act of dishonoring the memory of the millions of people” who were killed in the Holodomor, according to the resolution.

Earlier on Dec. 15, the European Parliament adopted a resolution recognizing Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Aside from Bulgaria, 21 countries have recognized Holodomor as such, including the Czech Republic, Romania, Ireland, Moldova, and Germany.

Ukraine annually commemorates the Holodomor victims on the fourth Saturday of November.

