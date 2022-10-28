Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBelarus has provided Russia with 65,000 metric tons of ammunition since March

October 28, 2022 9:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Belarusian watchdog Belarusian Hajun, Minsk has sent around 1,940 railcars with ammunition to Russia since March.Belarusian Hajun said the largest transfer of ammunition was in April when Belarus transferred 22,535 metric tons.

