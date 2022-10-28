Belarus has provided Russia with 65,000 metric tons of ammunition since March
This item is part of our running news digest
October 28, 2022 9:58 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Belarusian watchdog Belarusian Hajun, Minsk has sent around 1,940 railcars with ammunition to Russia since March.Belarusian Hajun said the largest transfer of ammunition was in April when Belarus transferred 22,535 metric tons.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.