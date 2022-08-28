Baerbock: Germany paid for Russian gas with its "security and independence"
August 28, 2022 5:28 pm
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told the German newspaper Bild that Germany had to "put an end to the self-deception that we ever received cheap gas from Russia." "Ukrainians paid for it thousands of times with their lives," she said. Baerbock also called gas pipelines "weapons in a hybrid war," accusing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of stopping the gas flow and being responsible for Russia's war.
