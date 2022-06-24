Austrian chancellor: Next package of Russia sanctions won't include gas embargo.
May 31, 2022 2:52 pm
Karl Nehammer claimed that it would be much more difficult to replace Russian gas than Russian oil. Earlier the European Union had agreed to impose an embargo on Russian oil with a "temporary exemption" for pipeline oil. European countries have faced criticism for effectively financing Russian aggression against Ukraine by paying billions of dollars for Russian oil and gas.