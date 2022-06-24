Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalAustrian chancellor: Next package of Russia sanctions won't include gas embargo.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 31, 2022 2:52 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Karl Nehammer claimed that it would be much more difficult to replace Russian gas than Russian oil. Earlier the European Union had agreed to impose an embargo on Russian oil with a "temporary exemption" for pipeline oil. European countries have faced criticism for effectively financing Russian aggression against Ukraine by paying billions of dollars for Russian oil and gas.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok