Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, September 6, 2022

externalAssociated Press: Macron calls for energy saving, seeks 10% decrease in use

This item is part of our running news digest

September 6, 2022 6:47 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

French President Emmanuel Macron called on consumers to save energy to avoid forced rationing in the winter, reports AP. During a news conference on Sept. 5, Macron said that forced energy savings may be considered if voluntary efforts do not achieve a 10% reduction in the country’s energy use in the coming weeks.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok