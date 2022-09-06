Associated Press: Macron calls for energy saving, seeks 10% decrease in use
September 6, 2022 6:47 am
French President Emmanuel Macron called on consumers to save energy to avoid forced rationing in the winter, reports AP. During a news conference on Sept. 5, Macron said that forced energy savings may be considered if voluntary efforts do not achieve a 10% reduction in the country’s energy use in the coming weeks.
