Air raid alert is on in most of Ukraine, including Kyiv.
January 26, 2023 7:53 am
Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko reported on Jan. 26 that Russia prepares to launch a massive missile attack on Ukraine using aircraft and ships.
Late on Jan. 25 Russia attacked Ukraine with drones.
According to the Air Force, Russia launched 24 Iranian-made Shahed-131 and -136 drones from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.
