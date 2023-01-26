Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, January 26, 2023

Air raid alert is on in most of Ukraine, including Kyiv.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 26, 2023 7:53 am
Share

Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko reported on Jan. 26 that Russia prepares to launch a massive missile attack on Ukraine using aircraft and ships.

Late on Jan. 25 Russia attacked Ukraine with drones.

According to the Air Force, Russia launched 24 Iranian-made Shahed-131 and -136 drones from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 300 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK