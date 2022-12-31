Air raid alert goes off in all Ukrainian regions but occupied Luhansk Oblast, Crimea
December 31, 2022 1:19 pm
Air raid alerts went off in all Ukrainian regions but occupied Luhansk Oblast and Crimea in the afternoon on New Year's Eve.
Shortly after, several governors reported that Russia had launched missiles at Ukraine.
Earlier on Dec. 31, the U.K. Defense Ministry said that Russia would likely strike at Ukraine over holidays to undermine people's morale.
