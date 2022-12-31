Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 31, 2022

Air raid alert goes off in all Ukrainian regions but occupied Luhansk Oblast, Crimea

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 31, 2022 1:19 pm
Air raid alerts went off in all Ukrainian regions but occupied Luhansk Oblast and Crimea in the afternoon on New Year's Eve. 

Shortly after, several governors reported that Russia had launched missiles at Ukraine. 

Earlier on Dec. 31, the U.K. Defense Ministry said that Russia would likely strike at Ukraine over holidays to undermine people's morale.

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

