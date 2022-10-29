3 civilians wounded in Russian shelling of Kharkiv Oblast.
October 29, 2022 10:53 am
Two women aged 43 and 40 and a 60-year-old man were wounded in Kupiansk District of Kharkiv Oblast, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov.
Shelling was also recorded in Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts, but without casualties.
