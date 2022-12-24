Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

18 out of 23 kamikaze drones downed over Kyiv on Dec. 19

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 19, 2022 11:08 am
The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 18 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones Russia had launched at Kyiv overnight on Dec. 19, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

In total, Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital with 23 kamikaze drones, according to Serhii Popko, head of the administration.

Russian troops hit an infrastructure site in the city and damaged a roadway and a high-rise building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, said Popko. No casualties have been reported in the capital.

Russia launched Iranian kamikaze drones at Kyiv Oblast and other Ukrainian regions as well. In total, 30 drones were shot down above Ukraine, the Air Force reported on Telegram.

As a result of the drone attack, infrastructure and homes were damaged, and two people were injured in Kyiv Oblast, the oblast governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote. According to Kuleba, all emergency services are at the site of the attack, and more details will follow.

Russia has repeatedly attacked critical infrastructure across Ukraine with missiles and drones since early October, killing dozens of people and causing power outages.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
