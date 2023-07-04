Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

NATO military chief: Ukraine not to receive fighter jets before counteroffensive already over

by Martin Fornusek July 4, 2023 9:52 AM 2 min read
Lieutenant Admiral Rob Baeur in Brussles, Belgium, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo Credit: Omar Havana/Getty Images)
NATO Chair of the Military Committee Lieutenant Admiral Rob Bauer holds a closing press conference after a NATO Military Chiefs of Defence Meeting at NATO headquarters on Jan. 19, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo Credit: Omar Havana/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will not receive modern Western fighter jets before its ongoing counteroffensive is already over, said Lieutenant Admiral Rob Bauer, the Chairman of the Military Committee of NATO, on British radio station LBC on July 4.

“The discussion on the fighters is an important one, but it will not be solved in the short term for this counteroffensive,” the Dutch Navy officer said.

“Training those pilots, training the technicians, making sure there is a logistic organization that can actually sustain these aircraft will not be available before this counteroffensive.”

Bauer noted that even without fighter jets, Ukraine has an advantage over Russia in training, morale, motivation, and Western weaponry. According to the admiral, Ukraine can push through the Russian defenses but “it will take time.”

He added that upon taking new territory, Ukrainian forces will have to redeploy air defense systems to protect newly gained ground.

Several countries of the so-called “fighter jet coalition” have pledged to provide Kyiv with F-16 aircraft and the necessary training. These nations include the U.K., the Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Portugal, France, and the U.S.

Both the Netherlands and Denmark showed a willingness to transfer F-16 fighters from their stocks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has however complained to his Western partners that the schedule for training Ukrainian pilots is being delayed. According to Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the lack of advanced fighter jets is making the counteroffensive more difficult, comparing it to fighting with “bows and arrows.”

Zelensky concerned over delayed F-16 pilot training
President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed its weariness over pilot’s training courses’ on F-16 jet fighters, hinting at Western partners’ lack of will, he said in a joint conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on July 1.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.