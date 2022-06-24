Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
National

State Property Fund head resigns, says it has nothing to do with controversial Bilshovyk sale

November 18, 2021 11:26 pmby Natalia Datskevych
Share:
(State Property Fund/Facebook)

Dmytro Sennychenko led the State Property Fund for two years before he resigned on Nov. 18. Responsible for the country’s Big Privatization program, he said that he worked round the clock along with his team, and it was time for him “to have a bit of a rest.”

Sennychenko said his decision to quit was not related to the controversial privatization of Kyiv’s iconic Bilshovyk machine building plant on Oct. 27. The plant was sold for a mere $53 million — allegedly, less than half its market value — at what appeared to be a sham auction. The buyer was a company linked to Ukrainian tycoon and former politician Vasyl Khmelnytsky.

During Sennychenko’s tenure, the fund held more than 3,700 privatization auctions bringing over $170 million to the state budget.

Natalia Datskevych
Author: Natalia Datskevych

Natalia Datskevych is a business reporter at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining the team, she worked as business reporter for the Kyiv Post. She studied economic theory at Kyiv National Economic University and holds a Ph.D in economic science.

Tags: Privatization

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok