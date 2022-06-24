Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Media: At new state-owned TV station, reporters are told to promote Zelensky

November 22, 2021 2:04 amby Oleg Sukhov
(DOM TV)

Ukrainska Pravda quoted anonymous ex-employees of the Dom TV channel saying that their editors instructed them to include positive mentions of President Volodymyr Zelensky in their news coverage. The journalists also said they were told to avoid mentioning ex-President Petro Poroshenko, Zelensky’s opponent.

The Dom TV channel was launched in 2020 to provide news and combat Kremlin propaganda in the Russian-occupied Donbas and Crimea. According to Ukrainska Pravda, Zelensky’s office may push to expand the channel's reach throughout the country to use it as a political tool.

Zelensky's spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov told The Kyiv Independent that the President's Office does not know anything about alleged censorship at Dom.

In October, two hosts of the public broadcaster UA Pershyi accused Zelensky’s office of pressuring them by making demands on whom to include and exclude from their political talk show. If the demands weren’t met, the office allegedly wouldn’t allow representatives of the government or Zelensky’s party to participate in the show. Pryamyi, a TV channel controlled by Zelensky’s opponent Poroshenko, backed the accusations. The president’s office denied interfering in the TV channels’ editorial process.

Oleg Sukhov
Author: Oleg Sukhov

Oleg Sukhov is a political reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

Tags: Volodymyr Zelensky

