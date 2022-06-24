Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Friday, June 24, 2022
Health minister: Ukraine past peak of recent Covid-19 wave

November 20, 2021 12:47 amby Sergiy Slipchenko
(Oleg Petrasiuk)

“For the past two weeks we have seen a decline in the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths,” Ukraine’s Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko said on Nov. 19. The recent wave has been the deadliest in Ukraine, as the Delta variant, the most transmissible Covid-19 strain associated with increased mortality, has become dominant across the country.

Lyashko said that while Ukraine may be past the current peak, a new wave could begin soon. Only 23% of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated despite widespread access to vaccines since July.

Author: Sergiy Slipchenko

Sergiy Slipchenko is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. He studied at York University in Toronto, Canada and worked as a reporter at the Kyiv Post.

