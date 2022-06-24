Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Authorities complete investigation of infamous judge Vovk’s brother

November 20, 2021 12:56 amby Oleg Sukhov
The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office announced that it finalized the investigation and brought bribery charges against Yury Zontov, the brother of infamous judge Pavlo Vovk, on Nov. 19. The case is now expected to be sent to trial.

In April, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) arrested Zontov, accused of receiving a $100,000 bribe as an intermediary for Vovk. Zontov and Vovk, head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, deny the accusations.

Vovk has been a subject of several probes into corruption and obstruction of justice but none of these cases ever made it to trial. Meanwhile, the legal think-tank Dejure launched a database with wrongdoings allegedly committed by Vovk and other judges in his court on Nov. 19.

Author: Oleg Sukhov

Oleg Sukhov is a political reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

