National Resistance Center: Over 10,000 households in occupied Donetsk Oblast remain without power supply 'for weeks'

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 28, 2024 9:35 AM 1 min read
A Russian serviceman patrols a destroyed residential area in the city of Sievierodonetsk, Donetsk oblast, Ukraine, on July 12, 2022. Sievierodonetsk has been occupied by Russian troops since June 2022. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 10,000 households in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast have been left without electricity "for weeks," Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported on March 27.

Intense fighting continues in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to capture the entire region. Front-line settlements in Donetsk Oblast are subjected to daily Russian attacks, leading to multiple civilian casualties and large-scale destructions.

"Because of the war, many energy workers left the temporarily occupied territories, so the Russians cannot overcome the destruction of the (energy) infrastructure as a result of hostilities," the center, run by Ukraine's special forces, said in a report.

The situation with power supply is the most difficult in the city of Horlivka and some neighborhoods of Donetsk, the regional capital, according to the center.

Russian forces have recently made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, according to the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian POWs faced conditional release from Hungary.

Two Ukrainian prisoners of war, part of a group of 11 handed over to Hungary by Russia in June 2023, said in an interview to Deutsche Welle, that Hungarian representatives imposed conditions preventing their return to Ukraine until the war's end.
Estonian police arrest citizen who reported for Russian state media.

Estonian police have arrested Svetlana Burceva, an Estonian citizen, for allegedly violating international sanctions having served as a reporter for Russian state sponsored Balt News - an arm of the Kremlin-run Russia Today (RT) news outlet, Estonian publication Eesti Ekspress reported on March 27.
Prague sanctions Medvedchuk over 'influence operations' in Czechia, EU.

Fiala said that Viktor Medvedchuk and another sanction individual, Ukrainian-Israeli pro-Kremlin propagandist Artem Marchevskyi, "oversaw several influence operations and networks from the Russian Federation" and sought to influence social discourse in Czechia through the Voice of Europe organization, which was also placed on the sanctions list.
