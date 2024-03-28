National Resistance Center: Over 10,000 households in occupied Donetsk Oblast remain without power supply 'for weeks'

This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 10,000 households in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast have been left without electricity "for weeks," Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported on March 27.

Intense fighting continues in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to capture the entire region. Front-line settlements in Donetsk Oblast are subjected to daily Russian attacks, leading to multiple civilian casualties and large-scale destructions.

"Because of the war, many energy workers left the temporarily occupied territories, so the Russians cannot overcome the destruction of the (energy) infrastructure as a result of hostilities," the center, run by Ukraine's special forces, said in a report.

The situation with power supply is the most difficult in the city of Horlivka and some neighborhoods of Donetsk, the regional capital, according to the center.

Russian forces have recently made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, according to the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).