National Resistance Center: 12,000 Russian troops deployed in Belarus

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia continues to send its forces to Belarus, the Ukrainian military’s National Resistance Center reported on Nov. 25, citing Belarusian underground sources.

“In total, up to 12,000 mobilized Russians are already stationed in the country,” according to the center.

The center said that Russia had set up about 63 military tents in the Belarusian Gomel region, which borders Ukraine.

According to the center, the Russia-Belarus joint group of forces established on Oct. 10 is under Moscow's control, which is “another sign of Belarus’ loss of sovereignty.”

Earlier on Nov. 23, Ukraine’s General Staff urged Belarusian citizens to prevent their country’s further involvement in Russia’s war, saying that Russian special services are preparing provocations on the territory of Belarus.

Since Feb. 24, Belarus has participated in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine by allowing Russian troops to use Belarusian territory to launch attacks on Ukraine and by supplying weapons to Russia.

