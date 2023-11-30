National Police intensifying efforts to combat domestic violence

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian National Police are intensifying their efforts to combat domestic violence amid an increase of reports of gender-based violence, the police service announced on Nov. 29.

Speaking at a conference dedicated to supporting the victims of gender-based violence, National Police Chief Ivan Vyhivskyi said that the force is now operating 54 specialized units, featuring 62 mobile response teams dedicated to countering domestic violence.

The police response comes amid an "alarming surge" in reported domestic violence incidents, with nearly 244,000 incidents reported since the beginning of the year, with 76.5% of them coming from women, over 20% from men, and more than 3% from children.

Vyhivskyi says that ongoing stress stemming from the war have contributed to an increase in aggression and conflicts, leading to a rise in domestic violence cases.

The Police Chief noted that more than 2,300 criminal investigations have begun under Ukraine's Criminal Code. In one-third of the cases, emergency restraining orders have been issued against the offenders.

Domestic violence has been identified as the most prevalent form of gender-based violence in Ukraine.