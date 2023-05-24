Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

National Police: Family with 4 children evacuated 300 meters from front line

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 24, 2023 10:08 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Police officers evacuated a family with four children from the village of Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast after a Russian projectile struck near their house, Ukraine's National Police reported on May 24.  

The family is comprised of three adults, as well as 15-year-old Ihor, 13-year-old Sonya, six-year-old David, and Emilia, who is one year and 10 months old, the police wrote.

A shell landed near the family's home when their father and some relatives were outside. According to the police, the children and the mother were inside the house when it happened.

Nobody was injured, but "this large family has found themselves on the brink of life and death not for the first time," the police wrote.

After the incident, the family called a hotline requesting evacuation. According to the National Police, Pivnichne is a mere 300 meters away from the front line, making it an extremely dangerous operation.

The family will reunite with relatives who relocated to Vinnytsia, according to the police.

Inside the mission to evacuate civilians from Ukraine’s front lines: Interview with UK volunteer (VIDEO)
In evacuating civilians from front lines in Ukraine, forging a human corridor under constant bombardment is only half the battle — it also takes enormous effort to convince civilians to leave. British photographer turned volunteer Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke and his team have evacuated thousands of Ukraini…
Kyiv IndependentIryna Matviyishyn
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.