National Police: Family with 4 children evacuated 300 meters from front line

This audio is created with AI assistance

Police officers evacuated a family with four children from the village of Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast after a Russian projectile struck near their house, Ukraine's National Police reported on May 24.

The family is comprised of three adults, as well as 15-year-old Ihor, 13-year-old Sonya, six-year-old David, and Emilia, who is one year and 10 months old, the police wrote.

A shell landed near the family's home when their father and some relatives were outside. According to the police, the children and the mother were inside the house when it happened.

Nobody was injured, but "this large family has found themselves on the brink of life and death not for the first time," the police wrote.

After the incident, the family called a hotline requesting evacuation. According to the National Police, Pivnichne is a mere 300 meters away from the front line, making it an extremely dangerous operation.

The family will reunite with relatives who relocated to Vinnytsia, according to the police.