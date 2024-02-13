Skip to content
Nasdaq announces partnership with Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller February 13, 2024 10:11 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The leading financial exchange company Nasdaq announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ukraine on Feb. 12, establishing plans for Nasdaq to provide assistance to Ukraine's economy and capital markets.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) facilitated the agreement.

"This new partnership between Nasdaq and the government of Ukraine demonstrates that Ukraine is open for business, even as they continue to fight for their freedom," said USAID administrator Samantha Power.

"Investors are already demonstrating their confidence in Ukraine’s future – which attracted more than $4 billion in foreign direct investment in the first three quarters of last year – and this partnership further underscores the attractive investment opportunities Ukraine offers," said Power.

"We welcome Nasdaq’s commitment to support the development of Ukrainian capital markets, which will be critical in the recovery effort."

Dominic Culverwell: Ukrainian businesses need foreign investment ASAP
On a trip to Mykolaiv in November, I passed an electronics store covered in shrapnel damage. I had assumed it was closed down — another victim of Russia’s attempted siege the previous year. Missing steps led to a door boarded up with plywood while a battered Apple logo clung to
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell

The MOU includes plans to assist with the creation of a new international finance center in Ukraine, as well as encouraging entrepreneurial activity and helping "facilitate capital formation for Ukrainian companies."

Nasdaq also intends to waive listing fees for Ukrainian companies on its Western markets.

"The expertise and technologies of Nasdaq are important tools for attracting long-term financing for Ukrainian companies and developing organized markets. We are sincerely grateful to our U.S. partners for their systematic efforts to strengthen Ukraine's economic capacity," said Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

Everyone talks about investing in Ukraine, but few are doing it
Despite its economy steadily improving from the first months of the full-scale invasion, very little foreign capital is currently trickling down to Ukraine’s private and public sectors. Money from international financial institutions has helped stabilize the economy, bolstering forecasts of 3.2% gr…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Nate Ostiller
Nasdaq announces partnership with Ukraine.

"This new partnership between Nasdaq and the government of Ukraine demonstrates that Ukraine is open for business, even as they continue to fight for their freedom," said USAID administrator Samantha Power.
