Morawiecki: Poland to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s

This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that his country will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, Polish Radio wrote on June 1.

Morawiecki reiterated Warsaw's position that it cannot provide its own F-16s, as they are necessary for Poland’s own defense.

The Polish Prime Minister said this at the 2nd European Political Community Summit in Moldova, where he took part in the meeting of the representatives of the "fighter jet coalition".

Morawiecki also highlighted the importance of the Patriot air defense system: "I noted how important it is that other countries that have Patriot systems share them with Ukraine as soon as possible, and I can say that this meeting was very, very constructive and positive."

In 2018, Warsaw signed a contract for two Patriot batteries. At the moment, Poland has not shown any intention to provide either of them to Ukraine.