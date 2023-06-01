Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Morawiecki: Poland to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s

by Martin Fornusek June 1, 2023 11:45 PM 1 min read
Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki speaks to the press alongside U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus on April 11, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that his country will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, Polish Radio wrote on June 1.

Morawiecki reiterated Warsaw's position that it cannot provide its own F-16s, as they are necessary for Poland’s own defense.

The Polish Prime Minister said this at the 2nd European Political Community Summit in Moldova, where he took part in the meeting of the representatives of the "fighter jet coalition".

Morawiecki also highlighted the importance of the Patriot air defense system: "I noted how important it is that other countries that have Patriot systems share them with Ukraine as soon as possible, and I can say that this meeting was very, very constructive and positive."

In 2018, Warsaw signed a contract for two Patriot batteries. At the moment, Poland has not shown any intention to provide either of them to Ukraine.

Zelensky meets European leaders in Moldova, discusses EU, NATO integration process and further military support
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has travelled to Moldova for a meeting with European leaders as part of the 2nd European Political Community Summit, held on June 1. Zelensky listed military support, security guarantees, Ukraine’s peace formula, and NATO and EU membership as important points…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.