Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Military: Ukraine destroys Russian electronic warfare system

by Daria Shulzhenko November 5, 2023 10:20 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian military fires RPGs at enemy positions as the special military unit holds the first line of the frontline Russian-Ukrainian war on Nov. 3, 2023 in Bakhmut direction. (Kostya Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have destroyed a Russian "Pole-21" electronic warfare system, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Group fighting on the southern front lines, reported on Nov. 5.

Tarnavskyi did not provide further details but said that the system was "designed to suppress satellite navigation channels."

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Sept. 8 report that Russian forces are changing their communications structures and adapting their electronic warfare systems in response to the Ukrainian counteroffensive's continued advance.

The ISW also said that the Russian military was also changing its deployment of electronic warfare (EW) systems at the front: The new dispersal pattern, from a concentration of roughly 10 EW systems for every 20 kilometers to one system per 10 kilometers, indicates that the Russian military has improved the coverage a single EW system provides.

In his Nov. 1 opinion piece for the Economist, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, wrote that Russia "outdoes us in this area," having created a new branch of its army dedicated to electronic warfare and built 60 new types of equipment.

At the start of the war, 65% of Ukraine's jamming platforms were produced in Soviet times, Zaluzhnyi said.

According to him, Ukraine needs to improve its ability to conduct electronic warfare from drones.

Electronic warfare is "the key to victory in the drone war," he wrote.  

In May, CNN reported that in recent months, Russia has been blocking the U.S.-provided High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) used by the Ukrainian army, making them less effective.

Russian forces use electronic jammers to disable the system's GPS targeting mechanism, causing the missiles to miss their target, the media outlet wrote.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
