Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military official: Ukrainian forces advance 500 more meters toward Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 17, 2023 7:17 PM 1 min read
57th Brigade Artillery Regiment of the Ukrainian Army in the second front line during a field firefight while the Russia-Ukraine war continues in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on May 15, 2023. (Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Armed Forces have advanced up to 500 meters toward Bakhmut over the past day, spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Eastern Operational Command Serhii Cherevatyi said on May 17.

"(Despite) not having a large number of reserves or an advantage over the enemy in terms of equipment or personnel, we are beating them," Cherevatyi told Freedom TV channel, as cited by Suspilne news outlet. "In addition to conducting a successful defensive operation, we're also attacking the flanks."

On the same day, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that the Ukrainian military still held the recently liberated 20 square kilometers of land on the outskirts of Bakhmut.

Maliar also reported Ukrainian advances in the area, although adding that Russian troops had some success inside the city of Bakhmut.

According to the Institute of the Study of War's May 16 update, despite Ukraine's successful counterattacks around Donetsk Oblast's Bakhmut, Russian forces have likely committed to reinforcing their offensive efforts in the area.

When dying ‘stops being scary’: Worn out Ukrainian soldiers in Donbas hold off Russian assaults
Editor’s Note: This story is based on interviews with Ukrainian soldiers, conducted in Donetsk Oblast, near the eastern front line, in late March. Some of the soldiers declined to give their last names for security reasons, and are identified by first names and callsigns instead. DONETSK OBLAST – U…
Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Watch our video interview about the evacuation of civilians from the front lines
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.