Military official: Ukrainian forces advance 500 more meters toward Bakhmut

Ukraine's Armed Forces have advanced up to 500 meters toward Bakhmut over the past day, spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Eastern Operational Command Serhii Cherevatyi said on May 17.

"(Despite) not having a large number of reserves or an advantage over the enemy in terms of equipment or personnel, we are beating them," Cherevatyi told Freedom TV channel, as cited by Suspilne news outlet. "In addition to conducting a successful defensive operation, we're also attacking the flanks."

On the same day, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that the Ukrainian military still held the recently liberated 20 square kilometers of land on the outskirts of Bakhmut.

Maliar also reported Ukrainian advances in the area, although adding that Russian troops had some success inside the city of Bakhmut.

According to the Institute of the Study of War's May 16 update, despite Ukraine's successful counterattacks around Donetsk Oblast's Bakhmut, Russian forces have likely committed to reinforcing their offensive efforts in the area.