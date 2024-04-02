Ukraine's military intelligence says it disabled power substation in occupied Sevastopol

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Representatives of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) blew up a power substation in the port city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea overnight on April 2, a source in HUR confirmed to the Kyiv Independent.

Local residents reportedly heard explosions at night, after which one of the districts of Sevastopol was partially left without electricity as a result of an alleged "accident at a substation," according to Krym Realii media outlet.

The Russian proxy leader in Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, denied the reports that a power substation was blown up, claiming that the reason for the power outage was "a short circuit."

Military intelligence occasionally reports on resistance forces' operations in the occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as of the landing of the special forces in Crimea in the autumn of 2023.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country on March 22 and 29.

Over the past month, Russian attacks damaged or completely destroyed 80% of the thermal generating capacity of Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK, the company's Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk said.